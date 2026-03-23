Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.60 and last traded at GBX 109.62, with a volume of 42640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celebrus Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.

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Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

About Celebrus Technologies

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.71. The firm has a market cap of £43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.66.

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As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

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