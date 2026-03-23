Cara Hair Sells 58,771 Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) SVP Cara Hair sold 58,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $37.18. 1,494,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

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Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.35%.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 39,685.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

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Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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