Built Cybernetics (LON:BUC) Issues Earnings Results

Built Cybernetics (LON:BUC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Built Cybernetics Stock Performance
LON BUC traded down GBX 0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.81. 55,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,288. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -15.08. Built Cybernetics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.51 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.50.
Built Cybernetics Company Profile
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