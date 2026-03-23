Built Cybernetics (LON:BUC) Issues Earnings Results

Built Cybernetics (LON:BUC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Built Cybernetics Stock Performance

LON BUC traded down GBX 0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.81. 55,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,288. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -15.08. Built Cybernetics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.51 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.50.

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Built Cybernetics plc is a London-quoted PropTech group of businesses delivering Smart Buildings and related services. The Group is uniquely positioned to ensure the technical systems that run modern premises are designed as an integral part of the structure, from the outset. Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies. The management look forward to reporting on progress. Investors may be interested to know that the Group enjoys strong support from current and former management and staff, with a sizeable minority of the shares in the hands of retired directors and staff.

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