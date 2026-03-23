Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAG remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

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Institutional Trading of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000.

About Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company whose Class A ordinary shares trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker BEAG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in a business combination with one or more target companies.

As a blank‐check company, Bold Eagle Acquisition has not yet announced a definitive merger or acquisition target. Its mandate allows it to pursue transactions across a wide range of industries and geographies, subject to approval by its shareholders and regulatory requirements.

Bold Eagle Acquisition’s operations are overseen by a board and management team with experience in capital markets and corporate strategy.

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