Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.78, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of ($20,528.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 86.36% and a negative net margin of 134.36%.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 27.0%

BNGO traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

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Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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About Bionano Genomics

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Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high‐resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large‐scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase‐length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.

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