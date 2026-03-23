BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 23.38%.The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLineRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About BioLineRx

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BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel small-molecule therapies to address unmet medical needs. The company focuses on identifying promising drug candidates through licensing and collaboration agreements with academic institutions and biotech innovators, then advancing these candidates through preclinical and clinical development stages. BioLineRx’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology and inflammatory diseases, central nervous system disorders and pain management.

Among its clinical programs, BioLineRx is advancing targeted cancer therapies designed to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.

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