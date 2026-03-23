BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.6950. Approximately 27,554,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 59,015,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.49.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 980.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 368,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 334,799 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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