Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

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