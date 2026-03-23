Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.4320. 2,669,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,226,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

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Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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