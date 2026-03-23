ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley Financial

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVBP. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

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ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 0.9%

ArriVent BioPharma stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 271,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,967. ArriVent BioPharma has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $982.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

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