Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.5940, but opened at $61.61. Arkema shares last traded at $62.48, with a volume of 3,272 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. Zacks Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Arkema Stock Performance

Arkema Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

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