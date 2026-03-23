Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 14,344,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,093,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Northland Securities set a $56.00 target price on Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Applied Digital Stock Up 5.1%

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $6,009,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,176,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,101,902.18. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

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Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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