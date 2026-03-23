Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.60 and last traded at $251.49. 39,948,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 48,653,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.99.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Apple Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $164,218,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,031,587,000 after buying an additional 1,866,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,659,118,000 after buying an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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