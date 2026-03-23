APN Resources (LON:APN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 290 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of APN Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251.25.

Get APN Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APN

APN Resources Trading Down 9.2%

About APN Resources

APN stock traded down GBX 20.25 on Monday, hitting GBX 200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,390. The stock has a market cap of £501.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.39. APN Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 104.18 and a 1 year high of GBX 261.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers. Applied Nutrition has developed and launched four ranges under the umbrella of the Applied Nutrition brand – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APN Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.