Analyzing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Power Solutions and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energous 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.97%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Energous.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 99.80% -12.91% -9.08% Energous -1.27% -143.13% -93.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Energous”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.66 $31.85 million ($0.46) -7.46 Energous $770,000.00 53.68 -$18.40 million ($18.13) -1.05

Pioneer Power Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats Energous on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

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Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Energous

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Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

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