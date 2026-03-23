Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Docebo (DCBO)

Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2026 – Docebo was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/2/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/2/2026 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Docebo was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Docebo was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/2/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Docebo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Docebo was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/22/2026 – Docebo had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from $31.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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