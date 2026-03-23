Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $51.63

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.6250.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 0.8%

ZWS opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.75 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $102,767.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,922.60. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 275,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $14,242,089.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,256,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,851,097.52. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,259 shares of company stock worth $31,225,361. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.