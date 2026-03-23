Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 1.8%

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Shares of TSE:AD.UN traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$20.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.34. The firm has a market cap of C$919.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.58 and a 1-year high of C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner’s common equity position.

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