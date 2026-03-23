Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.12 and last traded at $112.8920, with a volume of 694424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,274 shares of company stock worth $6,969,557. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.