Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $12.05. Air China shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,054 shares traded.
Air China Stock Down 22.9%
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.80 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.
The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.
Further Reading
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