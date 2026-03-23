Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

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Agree Realty Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

NYSE ADC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 325,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,429. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. The trade was a 2.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $1,082,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 562,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,901.08. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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