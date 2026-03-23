AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 34,416,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,564,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JonesTrading cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.