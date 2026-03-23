Adeia CEO Highlights Patent Growth, OTT Deals and “Seminal” AMD License at Roth Conference

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) CEO Paul Davis outlined the company’s evolution since its separation from Xperi in October 2022, highlighting a strategy centered on research and development, patent licensing, and what he described as an expanding opportunity set across both media and semiconductors. Davis spoke during a fireside chat with Roth analyst Scott Searle at the Roth 30th Annual Conference.

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Business model and patent portfolio growth

Davis described Adeia as a technology R&D company that primarily monetizes its inventions through patent licensing. He said the company’s portfolio is anchored in two main areas: media (with legacy roots from TiVo and Rovi) and semiconductors (stemming from technologies including Tessera and Ziptronix).

Media remains the revenue base as mix shifts away from pay TV

He emphasized that invention is “at our core” and pointed to growth in the company’s patent holdings since the split. Davis said Adeia had about 9,500 patent assets at separation and has grown that figure to approximately 13,750 patent assets.

While much of the investor focus has shifted to semiconductors, Davis said media still represents “over 90%” of Adeia’s revenue today. Within media, he said the pay-TV portion has been shrinking and is projected to represent about 35%–40% of total revenue this year, down from being the bulk of media revenue at the time of separation.

Davis said this shift was anticipated and that Adeia has been working to diversify media licensing into OTT and adjacent markets. He cited an Amazon OTT deal signed at the end of 2024 as a major “proof point,” adding that the company had smaller OTT licensees earlier, including Starz and DAZN. Davis also discussed a litigation-driven path to licensing in OTT, noting that Adeia filed litigation against Disney roughly a month before the Amazon deal and later reached a licensing agreement with Disney in December, about 13 months after filing.

When asked for examples of media IP, Davis pointed to areas including:

Search and recommendation technologies (including content discovery and personalization)

Content delivery network (CDN) related technology

User interface and navigation for smart TVs and OTT platforms

Imaging-related IP

On pay TV trends, Davis said a large pay-TV provider agreement that had a more fixed structure expired at the end of last year, which he said had previously moderated the impact of industry declines. Going forward, he said Adeia expects the pay-TV component to more closely “mirror” industry trends with “moderate declines,” and he suggested the broader market could see some stabilization, referencing Charter’s reported video subscriber increase in Q4 for the first time since 2017 and ongoing subscriber growth at YouTube TV.

Expanding pipeline in e-commerce and a broader customer set

Davis said Adeia’s pipeline of licensing opportunities has grown “substantially” as the company has diversified beyond a relatively narrow set of large pay-TV operators and a limited number of major semiconductor targets (particularly in memory). He described e-commerce as a newer avenue that increases the number of potential customers significantly, drawing parallels between recommendation algorithms in entertainment and product discovery in retail.

He said Adeia has completed four e-commerce deals so far, describing them as relatively small in dollar value compared to other agreements, but added that the company’s e-commerce pipeline includes “over 100” potential customers and continues to grow. Davis also mentioned “video try-on” as an emerging area where Adeia’s imaging portfolio may be relevant as e-commerce platforms become more sophisticated.

Semiconductors: hybrid bonding and a “seminal” AMD deal

Davis framed hybrid bonding as a platform technology, saying “all roads lead to hybrid bonding” in semiconductors and describing it as relevant across logic and memory. He said hybrid bonding is already in high-volume manufacturing in NAND and image sensors and credited AMD as an early logic adopter that “pioneered hybrid bonding for chiplet architectures.” He also said Broadcom, Intel, and Marvell have hybrid bonding on product roadmaps and asserted that NVIDIA is likely to adopt it at some point, calling it “a matter of when, not if.”

Davis recounted Adeia’s entry into hybrid bonding through its 2015 investment in Ziptronix, a North Carolina company he said invented hybrid bonding. He described Adeia’s work expanding the technology from wafer-to-wafer bonding into die-to-wafer bonding, which he said is relevant for logic and memory.

On licensing progress, Davis called the AMD agreement “huge” and “a seminal deal” as Adeia’s first major logic license. He said the company’s semiconductor revenue was $26 million last year, up from $18 million the year prior, and reiterated a longer-term target of $100 million in recurring semiconductor revenue, arguing that additional logic licenses could move the company closer to that level.

Regarding deal structure, Davis said customer agreements are confidential but provided general framing: Adeia characterized the AMD agreement as “multi-year” (which he defined as five years or less), while describing the Disney agreement as “long-term” (greater than five years). He also said the AMD deal was reached four months after Adeia filed litigation, which he said was unusually fast.

DRAM and RapidCool: watching HBM adoption and thermal management

In memory, Davis discussed hybrid bonding in the context of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) roadmaps, saying Adeia remains “bullish” on adoption around the HBM4E/HBM5 timeframe. He addressed recent JEDEC-related discussion about relaxing height requirements, arguing that the key value of hybrid bonding is not only pitch or form factor but also performance and thermal benefits. He referenced public commentary from Kioxia and SanDisk on NAND, citing large performance and thermal management gains, and suggested similar benefits could apply to HBM. Davis said he expects key memory renewals around 2028 and indicated 2027–2028 as a window he would expect for HBM-related adoption dynamics.

Davis also highlighted “RapidCool,” an Adeia technology initiative focused on thermal management. He said the concept involves bonding a cold plate directly to a chip using silicon-to-silicon bonding, removing thermal interface material (TIM). Davis said early work showed roughly 70% efficiency improvement “out of the gate” and described a potential advantage in designing cooling channels to target chip hotspots. He said RapidCool is “mid to long term” from a revenue standpoint and described it as in a late-stage development cycle with customer discussions underway, adding that it is designed to be “plug and play” within existing liquid-cooled data centers.

Capital allocation: debt reduction, buybacks, dividend, and acquisitions

On capital structure, Davis said Adeia has a “balanced” approach. He said debt has fallen from $759 million at the time of separation to about $400 million today, reflecting more than $300 million of paydown over three years. He said the company’s target range is roughly $300 million to $400 million, with plans to refinance into a more fixed debt structure. Davis added that Adeia also expects to continue stock buybacks, pay a dividend, reinvest in the business, and consider tuck-in acquisitions.

About Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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