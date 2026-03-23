AAR (AIR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $812.5760 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.95 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AAR Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $101.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AAR has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $2,292,418.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,881.45. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $455,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,304.25. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $12,517,090. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AAR by 778.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in AAR by 1,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

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About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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