53,200 Shares in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Acquired by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Paychex makes up about 2.3% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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