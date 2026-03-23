17,565 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Bought by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $847,665,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,005 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,893,000 after purchasing an additional 280,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,178,000 after buying an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

SCHD opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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