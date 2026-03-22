World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 111,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,009,000. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Further Reading

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