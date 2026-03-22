Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.36 and traded as high as $68.00. Woori Bank shares last traded at $66.2540, with a volume of 138,737 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WF. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Woori Bank Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Woori Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,300,000 after buying an additional 61,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 124,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 118,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 117,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Bank

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Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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