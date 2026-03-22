Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.1% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $582.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.50. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

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(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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