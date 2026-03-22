Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.1% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $582.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.50. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets are pitching growth ETFs including QQQ as the preferred place to be vs. yield-chasing strategies, which could attract inflows and provide support for the fund. Forget Yield Chasing Right Now and Buy These Growth ETFs Instead
- Positive Sentiment: Surveys and some economists continue to downplay an immediate recession, which, if markets hold that view, would be relatively supportive for tech-heavy QQQ over time. Economists: Recession Not Highly Probable
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional options flow and a recent note flagged accumulation of QQQ-related options — this signals heavy positioning and higher volatility potential (can amplify moves both ways). One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily ETF updates show QQQ was already trading weaker in pre-market commentary, reflecting the overnight headlines feeding into today’s move. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3-20-2026
- Negative Sentiment: Fed messaging and the latest dot-plot/tone suggest fewer/ later rate cuts and a “higher for longer” outlook — a headwind for growth/PE-sensitive names that dominate QQQ. March FOMC: The Fed’s Rate Path Barely Changed, But Its Tone Did
- Negative Sentiment: Hot producer-price inflation readings add to Fed tightening concerns, pressuring multiple risk assets including QQQ’s tech-heavy holdings. Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Up 0.7% In February
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and rising oil/energy risk are boosting commodity-driven repricing and stagflation fears — a rotation away from growth stocks that hurts QQQ. The Market Has Been Too Complacent About The Strait of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Specific tech-related headlines are weighing on the Nasdaq: prosecutors charged a Super Micro Computer co-founder in an AI-chip smuggling probe, which pressured the Nasdaq and pulled QQQ lower in sympathy. The Nasdaq Sinks As Super Micro AI Chip Smuggling to China Takes Center Stage | SMCI IXIC
- Negative Sentiment: Broader technical cracks (S&P breaking its 200-day moving average) and growing market pessimism increase the chance of further downside for Nasdaq-led ETFs like QQQ. The S&P 500 Breaks Its 200-Day Moving Average
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
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