Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $291.18 and last traded at $293.10. Approximately 12,781,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,172,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.93.

Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler partnerships are strengthening revenue visibility for fiscal 2026 and support Western Digital’s high-capacity storage roadmap for AI/data-center customers — a demand-side fundamental that underpins longer-term sales growth. Western Digital’s Hyperscaler Momentum Boosts Revenue Visibility

Hyperscaler partnerships are strengthening revenue visibility for fiscal 2026 and support Western Digital’s high-capacity storage roadmap for AI/data-center customers — a demand-side fundamental that underpins longer-term sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains constructive — analysts and chart watchers cite a recent golden-cross (50-day SMA crossing above 200-day SMA), which can attract trend-following capital and support the stock on pullbacks. These 2 Data Storage Stocks Just Flashed Golden Crosses

Technical momentum remains constructive — analysts and chart watchers cite a recent golden-cross (50-day SMA crossing above 200-day SMA), which can attract trend-following capital and support the stock on pullbacks. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum are now front-and-center — recent outsized gains have left investors parsing whether current prices already reflect near-term demand upside; some coverage frames current moves as momentum-driven rather than news-driven. Western Digital (WDC) Valuation Check After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

Valuation and momentum are now front-and-center — recent outsized gains have left investors parsing whether current prices already reflect near-term demand upside; some coverage frames current moves as momentum-driven rather than news-driven. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and a “reset” in expectations after the AI-driven run-up appear to be the immediate catalysts; a recent conference presentation was treated by some traders as a sell-the-news event rather than a fresh demand surprise. Additionally, management’s move to monetize remaining SanDisk stake (cash-raising to reduce debt) may be viewed as balance-sheet cleanup rather than an earnings accelerator. Heavy insider selling (many recent open-market sales, few/zero purchases) adds to negative perception. Western Digital (WDC) slides as investors extend a pullback after a sharp AI-driven run-up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Western Digital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,796.14. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,729,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,923.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after buying an additional 2,910,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $221,800,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

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Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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