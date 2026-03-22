Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

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Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 979,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

Further Reading

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