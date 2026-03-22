Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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