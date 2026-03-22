Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Cencora worth $96,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,196,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.17.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $327.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.59 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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