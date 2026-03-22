Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $201,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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