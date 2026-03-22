Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $201,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight GE’s stronger growth profile and major engine wins versus peers, supporting longer‑term revenue and margin upside. GE Aerospace vs. Textron
- Positive Sentiment: Planned capital investments — >€110M aimed at expanding European manufacturing capacity (plus additional U.S. facility investments and new hires) signal management is scaling production to meet engine/order backlog and aftermarket demand. That should support revenue growth over the next several years. GE Aerospace to Invest €110M
- Positive Sentiment: Local site investments and planned hiring (including Newark and three U.S. facilities) reinforce the capex program and capacity buildout to support future engine production and services revenue. GE Aerospace investing more in Newark site
- Neutral Sentiment: GE is on investor radars and trending in market news feeds — increased attention can amplify volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces noting investor interest and attention toward GE can drive short-term flows but largely reflect existing fundamentals and guidance. GE Aerospace is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Market reacted to the capex announcements with near-term selling, reflecting concerns about higher near‑term cash outflows, margin pressure and GE’s premium valuation vs. some peers. That contributed to the recent pullback. GE Pours €110M Into European Facilities
- Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary recommends allocating to other mega‑caps after GE’s pullback, signaling rotation risk and comparative valuation concerns that can keep selling pressure on the shares. My Top 2 Megacap Stocks to Buy After GE’s Pullback
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks and other reports tie the stock dip directly to the investment announcement, underscoring that markets are weighing near‑term costs against long‑term growth. Investment and Stock Drop
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of GE stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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