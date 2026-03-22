Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 32.55% of Thornburg International Equity ETF worth $100,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC raised its position in Thornburg International Equity ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter.

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Thornburg International Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TXUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $310.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Thornburg International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights. TXUE was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

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