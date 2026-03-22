Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $244.64 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $244,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $2,011,122,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,401,000 after purchasing an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,239,000 after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE IBM opened at $246.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.