Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.00% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $124,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.46.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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