Waycross Investment Management Co Takes $1 Million Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Western Union makes up about 0.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 606.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Union by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 12.33%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

See Also

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