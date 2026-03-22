Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) dropped 12.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.83 and last traded at $146.2340. Approximately 11,025,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,721,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistra from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.87.

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Vistra Trading Down 12.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,660,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,880,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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