Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 138,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $440.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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