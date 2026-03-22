Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3773 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance
TSE:VCE opened at C$66.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$49.21 and a 1-year high of C$73.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.60.
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Company Profile
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