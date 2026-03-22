Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3773 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:VCE opened at C$66.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$49.21 and a 1-year high of C$73.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.60.

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Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Company Profile

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The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada Domestic Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large- and mid-capitalization stocks. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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