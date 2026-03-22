VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $181.26 and last traded at $181.47. 10,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.27.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 40,463.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 494,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,506,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

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