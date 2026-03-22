Value Partners Investments Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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