Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $61.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 638,782 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communication makes up approximately 4.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $61,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Rogers Communication by 143.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 30.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communication during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communication by 52.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communication during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

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Rogers Communication Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.29%.Rogers Communication’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

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Rogers Communication Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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