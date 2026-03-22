Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 0.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,150,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,814,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,169,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,654,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,780,000 after purchasing an additional 932,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Yum China has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $58.39.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Xueling Lu sold 23,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,312,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,905.28. This represents a 72.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $5,738,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,825.08. This represents a 19.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 135,117 shares of company stock worth $7,479,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.64 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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