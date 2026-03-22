Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $240.26 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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