Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.2650, with a volume of 2164828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Specifically, insider Dave Bottoms sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770.22. This represents a 72.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $142,488.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136.18. The trade was a 54.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $292,300.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,390.92. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Trending Headlines about Upwork

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Upwork Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

Upwork announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Upwork by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 998.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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