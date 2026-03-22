UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $277.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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