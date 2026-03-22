Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 85,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. Primoris Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.40.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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