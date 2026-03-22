Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust

About iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.