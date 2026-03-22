Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe-haven bids are intermittently supporting gold amid Middle East tensions, providing short-lived demand that could limit losses for IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: XAU Reversal vs. XAG Slump – Trend Shift Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand stories (tokenization and institutional infrastructure) support longer-term upside for gold-backed products like IAU. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure to support $5 billion tokenized gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. policy moves to diversify precious-metals vault networks could change logistics/custody dynamics for ETFs but are unlikely to immediately move prices. Proposed U.S. federal legislation looks to diversify precious metals vault network
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong retail/household demand in markets like India (gold loans, household holdings) underpins long-term physical demand but doesn’t offset short-term financial-market flows. Inside India newsletter: Gold loans are thriving in India — and attracting global investors
- Negative Sentiment: Gold posted its largest weekly drop in years as inflation expectations and dimmed rate-cut hopes pressured prices—key driver of IAU weakness. Gold sees biggest weekly loss in six years, faces more downside as inflation threat sidelines central banks
- Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. Treasury yields and firmer dollar (partly oil‑driven) have been cited repeatedly as the proximate cause of the sell-off, reducing gold’s appeal and pressuring IAU. Gold Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns, Dimmed Fed Rate-Cut Hopes
- Negative Sentiment: Technical breaks near key support levels raise the risk of a deeper correction; technical analysts warn a breakdown could push prices toward lower targets, increasing downside risk for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Support Breakdown Risks Deeper Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide liquidation erased trillions from precious‑metals market value this week and miners/related ETFs have slid, reflecting flow-through to gold ETFs like IAU. $3 Trillion Sell-Off In Gold And Silver Signals A Retracement Ahead Of Next Bull Run
- Negative Sentiment: Gold pulled back from recent record highs (back below the $5,000/oz peak), highlighting profit-taking and mean-reversion risk for IAU holders. Gold Back Under $5,000 – Is This the Best ETF to Buy for Its Next Run Higher?
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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